The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 647 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PROG were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth about $849,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in PROG by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PRG opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROG Company Profile

PRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.