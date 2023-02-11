The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 746 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Equitable were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $31.80 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

