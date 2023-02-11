The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 900 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in JOYY were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth $5,912,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $34.85 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.47. JOYY had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $586.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YY shares. TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

