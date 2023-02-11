The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,940,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,217,000 after buying an additional 1,519,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 363,438 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,618,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 867,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 199,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 668,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $140,693.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,844 shares in the company, valued at $704,794.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $14.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $23.61.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.50 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 10.33%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

