Tobam Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tobam reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $263.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

