Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,155 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Transocean were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $240,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,666 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Transocean by 6.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,150,910 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 535,577 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $89,427.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 277,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $89,427.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 277,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,877 shares of company stock valued at $340,874. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transocean Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIG. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

RIG stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.

Transocean Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

