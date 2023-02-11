TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 820.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,502 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TrueCar were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in TrueCar by 1,951,700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TrueCar during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in TrueCar by 117.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TrueCar by 52.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar Stock Performance

Shares of TRUE opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at TrueCar

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of TrueCar to $2.75 in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

In other news, Director Christopher W. Claus acquired 40,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 224,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

