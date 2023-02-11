Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trustmark were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 25.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Stock Up 0.5 %

TRMK stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.81. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMK. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group raised their target price on Trustmark to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

