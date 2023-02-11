UBS Group Increases RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target to $23.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.
RXO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RXO in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.55.
RXO Stock Performance
NYSE:RXO opened at $20.96 on Thursday. RXO has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.60.
Institutional Trading of RXO
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.
About RXO
RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RXO (RXO)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.