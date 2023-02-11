UBS Group Increases RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target to $23.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

RXO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RXO in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

NYSE:RXO opened at $20.96 on Thursday. RXO has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.60.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

