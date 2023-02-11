UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,871 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in UiPath were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $581,120,000 after buying an additional 8,488,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $368,124,000 after buying an additional 5,169,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $535,437,000 after buying an additional 2,557,428 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $413,195,000 after buying an additional 1,890,246 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after buying an additional 2,354,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PATH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

Insider Activity

UiPath Trading Down 4.8 %

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 440,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,515,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,457,103.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 440,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $192,960. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.62. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

