Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 22.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,083,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 557,858 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,037,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,409 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.14. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $117.72.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. The business had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $423,033.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 680,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,296 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on U. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.