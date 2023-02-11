Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Univest Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,579 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Univest Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Univest Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,270,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $821.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

In related news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $333,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Univest Financial news, Director Robert C. Wonderling bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,993 shares in the company, valued at $346,913.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,953 shares of company stock worth $1,000,234 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UVSP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Univest Financial to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Univest Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.