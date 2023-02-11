US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 1,423.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE USFD opened at $36.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.46. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.