Valero Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 22,216 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 41% compared to the average daily volume of 15,766 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 6.1 %

VLO stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.64 and its 200 day moving average is $122.86. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,460,000 after buying an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,989,000 after acquiring an additional 267,770 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.