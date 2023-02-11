Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,359 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,330,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,072 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $66.62.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

