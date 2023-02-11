Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 547.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertex to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $22,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,050,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,107,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $154,577.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,321.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $22,725,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,107,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,530,563 shares of company stock worth $23,209,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Vertex stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -284.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.57. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.44 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

