Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Viasat were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 116,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 55,651 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Viasat Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.27. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $52.72.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $656.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.08 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $90,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viasat Profile

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.