Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.51 Billion Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,473,444 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,507,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 223,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 109.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,669 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 13.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $263.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

