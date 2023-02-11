Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $13,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,874,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,016,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $13,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,874,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,016,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $1,487,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,824,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,751,425.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 494,492 shares of company stock valued at $16,343,019. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSH stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.32.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

