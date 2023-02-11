Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
Oak Street Health Stock Performance
OSH stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.32.
Oak Street Health Company Profile
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.