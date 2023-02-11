Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,694,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,586,000 after acquiring an additional 49,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,196,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,567,000 after acquiring an additional 97,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,974.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.92. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

