Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $136.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $119.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DIS. Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.