Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,547 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,989 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $263.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

