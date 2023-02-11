Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WABC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.64. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

