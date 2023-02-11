Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,281 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of -364.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

