Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 5.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Wix.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Wix.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $84.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $126.35.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.15. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The business had revenue of $345.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

