Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 0.7 %

WWW opened at $14.54 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWW. Piper Sandler downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,881. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.