Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $101.17 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,057,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004,796 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 8.1% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $101,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $94.57 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.