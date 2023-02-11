Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 260 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ORIX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ORIX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $89.61 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other ORIX news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at $585,825,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

