Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,920 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,921 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBD. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 149.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 37,006,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,185,000 after buying an additional 22,176,005 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,042,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,898,000 after buying an additional 8,783,736 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,572,000 after buying an additional 8,239,925 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,142,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,764,000 after buying an additional 4,884,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,919,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,658,000 after buying an additional 4,263,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

BBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

