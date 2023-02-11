Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 810 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 67.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

TECK stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $45.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

