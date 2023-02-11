Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,548 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,983,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 475,999 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 90,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,027,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.83) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

