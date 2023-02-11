Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FMX. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average of $72.37. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

