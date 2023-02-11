Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEF. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.10 ($4.41) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.41) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Telefónica Price Performance

Telefónica Increases Dividend

Shares of TEF opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 381.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.1553 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 2,302.30%.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.