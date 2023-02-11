Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPLA stock opened at $240.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.98 and its 200 day moving average is $228.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.60%.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

