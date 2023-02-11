Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,768,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Block by 2,858.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Block by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 732,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.89, a PEG ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 2.33.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Barclays upped their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Block from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,350,779. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

