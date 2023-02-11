Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

In related news, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $116,172.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $98,564.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $116,172.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,503 shares in the company, valued at $954,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,757 shares of company stock valued at $775,736. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $575.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $387.31 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

DXP Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Recommended Stories

