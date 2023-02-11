Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.17.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

Sandvik AB (publ) Profile

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

Featured Articles

