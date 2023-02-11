Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,510,000 after purchasing an additional 93,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $168.61 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $237.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

