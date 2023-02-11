Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 865,977 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,123,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,201,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 398,461 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 335,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.28. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $10.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

