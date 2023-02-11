Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $253,000 Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.3861 dividend. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Stories

