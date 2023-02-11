Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $270,000 Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 30.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Marcus during the third quarter worth $94,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Marcus by 15.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 20.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $483.99 million, a P/E ratio of 384.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCS. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $48,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

