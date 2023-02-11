Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 21,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 2.9 %

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.