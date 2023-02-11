Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $318,000 Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.05. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 23.95%. Equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

