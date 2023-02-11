Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in News by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in News by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 552,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of News stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

News Company Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%.

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.