Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $353,000 Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,668 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

