Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $363,000 Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ebix during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ebix by 56.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ebix during the second quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ebix during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ebix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.38.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Ebix’s payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

