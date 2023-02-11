Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $39,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $264,722.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $39,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $774,627 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

