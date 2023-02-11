Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $17.96 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.58 million, a PE ratio of 89.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Noble Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

