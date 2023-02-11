Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after buying an additional 373,738 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corsair Gaming

In related news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair purchased 2,121,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,300,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,962,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair purchased 2,121,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,300,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,962,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $49,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

CRSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.92. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Corsair Gaming Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

