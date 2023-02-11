Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

NYSE SLF opened at $50.71 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.541 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

